VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $6.03, demonstrating a -0.82% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.37%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 5.12%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.78%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of VirTra, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.07, showcasing a 72% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $8.09 million, reflecting a 20.06% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for VirTra, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. VirTra, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, VirTra, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.48. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 10.48.

The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

