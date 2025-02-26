Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Grocery Outlet (GO) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.1 billion, up 10.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.15, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.10% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17, the EPS surprise was -11.76%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Grocery Outlet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales growth: 2.9% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2%.
  • Total Store: 533 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 534.
  • Number of new stores: 5 compared to the 5 average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Grocery Outlet here>>>

Shares of Grocery Outlet have returned -6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise