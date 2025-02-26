Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Jazz (JAZZ) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.09 billion, up 7.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.60, compared to $5.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.79, the EPS surprise was +13.99%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Jazz performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Product sales, net: $1.03 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $995.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%.
  • Total revenues- Oncology- Defitelio/defibrotide: $57.65 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $46.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.9%.
  • Total revenues- Neuroscience- Oxybate- Xywav: $400.96 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $393.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19%.
  • Total revenues- Neuroscience- Epidiolex/Epidyolex: $275.05 million compared to the $264.59 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.3% year over year.
  • Total revenues- Neuroscience- Sativex: $5.17 million versus $6.58 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change.
  • Total revenues- Neuroscience- Oxybate (Xywav & Xyrem): $450.25 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $443.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%.
  • Total revenues- Neuroscience- Total: $730.47 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $714.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%.
  • Total revenues- Oncology- Total: $291.76 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $276.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%.
  • Total revenues- Oncology- Rylaze: $101.49 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $99.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.3%.
  • Total revenues- Oncology- Vyxeos: $53.25 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $42.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.5%.
  • Total revenues- Oncology- Zepzelca: $78.33 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $91.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%.
  • Total revenues- Other: $2.97 million versus $3.84 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.3% change.
Shares of Jazz have returned +9.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

