Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) Q4 Earnings

Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD - Free Report) reported $1.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 50.8%. EPS of $3.49 for the same period compares to $5.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.1 billion, representing a surprise of +31.85%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +26.91%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.75.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Chord Energy Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total average daily production: 273,500 BOE/D compared to the 267,783.9 BOE/D average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Production data - Oil: 153,300 BBL/D versus 152,379 BBL/D estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Production data - NGL: 51,800 Bbls compared to the 47,643.91 Bbls average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Production data - Natural gas: 410,500 Mcf/D compared to the 406,500.6 Mcf/D average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average sales prices - NGL, without derivative settlements: $10.07 versus $8.21 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average sales prices - Natural gas, without derivative settlements: $1.21 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.85.
  • Average sales prices - Crude oil, without derivative settlements: $68.79 compared to the $68.49 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Chord Energy Corporation have returned -5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

