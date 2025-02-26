We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) Q4 Earnings
Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD - Free Report) reported $1.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 50.8%. EPS of $3.49 for the same period compares to $5.25 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.1 billion, representing a surprise of +31.85%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +26.91%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.75.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Chord Energy Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Total average daily production: 273,500 BOE/D compared to the 267,783.9 BOE/D average estimate based on four analysts.
- Production data - Oil: 153,300 BBL/D versus 152,379 BBL/D estimated by three analysts on average.
- Production data - NGL: 51,800 Bbls compared to the 47,643.91 Bbls average estimate based on three analysts.
- Production data - Natural gas: 410,500 Mcf/D compared to the 406,500.6 Mcf/D average estimate based on three analysts.
- Average sales prices - NGL, without derivative settlements: $10.07 versus $8.21 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Average sales prices - Natural gas, without derivative settlements: $1.21 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.85.
- Average sales prices - Crude oil, without derivative settlements: $68.79 compared to the $68.49 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Chord Energy Corporation have returned -5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.