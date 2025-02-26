Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Olo (OLO) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Olo Inc. (OLO - Free Report) reported $76.07 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.8%. EPS of $0.06 for the same period compares to $0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $72.87 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07, the EPS surprise was -14.29%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Olo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • ARPU: $878 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $841.98.
  • Ending Active Locations: 86,000 versus 86,000 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Platform: $75.19 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $72.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.4%.
  • Revenue- Professional services and other: $0.88 million versus $0.84 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17% change.
  • Gross profit- Services- Non-GAAP: $0.26 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.13 million.
  • Gross profit- Platform- Non-GAAP: $44.98 million versus $43.33 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Olo have returned -8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

