Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Outfront Media (OUT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Outfront Media (OUT - Free Report) reported $493.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.6%. EPS of $0.69 for the same period compares to $0.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $490.06 million, representing a surprise of +0.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Outfront Media performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Transit and other: $116.50 million versus $109.49 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.
  • Revenues- Billboard: $374.60 million compared to the $381.12 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.7% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.43 versus $0.38 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Corporate- Adjusted OIBDA: -$18.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$17.41 million.
  • Other- Adjusted OIBDA: $0.40 million compared to the $1.02 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Outfront Media have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

