The Baldwin Insurance Group (BWIN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

The Baldwin Insurance Group (BWIN - Free Report) reported $329.89 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.9%. EPS of $0.27 for the same period compares to $0.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $327.57 million, representing a surprise of +0.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how The Baldwin Insurance Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic Revenue Growth: 19% compared to the 15.4% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Insurance Advisory Solutions: $502.51 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $153.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +276.5%.
  • Revenue- Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions: $116.76 million compared to the $123.41 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Mainstreet Insurance Solutions: $71.86 million versus $70.61 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.6% change.
  • Revenue- Investment income: $3.19 million compared to the $3.24 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Commissions and fees: $326.71 million versus $320.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group have returned -6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

