Compared to Estimates, Fidelis Insurance (FIHL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Fidelis Insurance Holdings (FIHL - Free Report) reported $685.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.9%. EPS of -$1.05 for the same period compares to $1.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $694.51 million, representing a surprise of -1.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.08.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Fidelis Insurance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Combined Ratio: 128% versus 109% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Loss Ratio: 80.9% versus 63.7% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Net premiums earned: $634.50 million compared to the $639.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net investment income: $51.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $55.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.8%.
Shares of Fidelis Insurance have returned -13.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

