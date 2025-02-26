Back to top

3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider

Goldman Sachs US Equity Dividend & Premier IR

(GVIRX - Free Report) . GVIRX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.75%, management fee of 0.7%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 12.64%.

JPMorgan Intrepid Advantage Fund A

(JICAX - Free Report) : 0.64% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. JICAX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 14.62% over the last five years, JICAX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

TIAA-CREF Growth & Income Retail

(TIIRX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. TIIRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. TIIRX has an expense ratio of 0.68%, management fee of 0.4%, and annual returns of 15.68% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.


