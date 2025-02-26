Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 26th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Brookfield Corporation (BN - Free Report) is focused on deploying its capital on a value basis and compounding it over the long term. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Airbus Group (EADSY - Free Report) is a manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 9.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Autoliv (ALV - Free Report) is one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of a wide range of product offerings, which majorly include passive safety systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 60 days.

auto-tires-trucks finance