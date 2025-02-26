We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Stay Ahead of the Game With The Pennant Group (PNTG) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 13.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $186.81 million, increasing 28% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some The Pennant Group metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Total home health and hospice services' will reach $141.45 million. The estimate points to a change of +32.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Senior living services' reaching $45.37 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.1% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Home health and hospice services- Home care and other' at $12.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +88.1% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Home health and hospice services- Hospice' stands at $65.33 million. The estimate points to a change of +20.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Home health and hospice services- Home health' should arrive at $63.79 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +38.9%.
Over the past month, shares of The Pennant Group have returned -3.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. Currently, PNTG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>