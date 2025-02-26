Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Feb 26, 2025

  • Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. ((HD - Free Report) ) increased 2.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $3.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 per share.
  • Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s ((KDP - Free Report) ) shares rose 2.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.58 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57 per share.
  • Shares of Sempra ((SRE - Free Report) ) plummeted 19% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.50 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63 per share. 
  • Novanta Inc.’s ((NOVT - Free Report) ) shares jumped 7.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.76 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71 per share. 

