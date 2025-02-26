Back to top

CommScope (COMM) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, CommScope (COMM - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.17 billion, down 1.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.18, compared to -$0.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 billion, representing a surprise of +5.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +350.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CommScope performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- CCS (Connectivity and Cable Solutions): $754 million versus $748.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +35.7% change.
  • Net Sales- ANS (Access Network Solutions): $260.90 million versus $216.21 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13% change.
  • Net Sales- NICS (Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions): $154.20 million compared to the $144.30 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.8% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- NICS (Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions): $26.10 million compared to the $21.78 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- ANS (Access Network Solutions): $37.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.71 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- CCS (Connectivity and Cable Solutions): $176.40 million versus $168.98 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for CommScope here>>>

Shares of CommScope have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

