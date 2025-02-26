Back to top

MGP (MGPI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

MGP (MGPI - Free Report) reported $180.8 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 15.9%. EPS of $1.57 for the same period compares to $1.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $178.04 million, representing a surprise of +1.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.37%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.49.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how MGP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales to Customers- Branded Spirits: $64.01 million versus $68.11 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.9% change.
  • Sales to Customers- Ingredient Solutions: $34.75 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $34.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%.
  • Sales to Customers- Distilling Solutions: $82.05 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $75.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.7%.
Shares of MGP have returned -9.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

