We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Chubb (CB) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
Chubb (CB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $273.66, moving -1.37% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.26%.
The insurer's stock has climbed by 1.9% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's loss of 0.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.26%.
The upcoming earnings release of Chubb will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.50, indicating a 35.3% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $14.14 billion, indicating an 8.24% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $21.52 per share and a revenue of $60.31 billion, representing changes of -4.4% and +7.27%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Chubb. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.03% lower. Chubb presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Chubb is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.9. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.08.
We can additionally observe that CB currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.49. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Insurance - Property and Casualty was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.94 at yesterday's closing price.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 44, this industry ranks in the top 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.