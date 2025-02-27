Back to top

Agilent (A) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended January 2025, Agilent Technologies (A - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.68 billion, up 1.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.31, compared to $1.29 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.27, the EPS surprise was +3.15%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Agilent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by End Markets- Pharmaceutical: $585 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $580.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%.
  • Revenue by End Markets- Academia and Government: $137 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $143.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.7%.
  • Revenue by End Markets- Environmental and Forensics: $172 million compared to the $163.03 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year.
  • Revenue by End Markets- Chemical and advanced materials: $379 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $389.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.3%.
  • Revenue by End Markets- Food: $168 million versus $152.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7% change.
  • Revenue by End Markets- Diagnostics and Clinical: $240 million compared to the $237.04 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year.
Shares of Agilent have returned -10.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

