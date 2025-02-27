Back to top

Nutanix (NTNX) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended January 2025, Nutanix (NTNX - Free Report) reported revenue of $654.72 million, up 15.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.56, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.88% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $642.62 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47, the EPS surprise was +19.15%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nutanix performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Billings: $776.36 million versus $692.78 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): $2.06 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.03 billion.
  • Disaggregation of billings - Professional services billings: $40.35 million compared to the $29.60 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Disaggregation of billings - Subscription billings: $733.74 million compared to the $658.94 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Support, entitlements and other services: $300.53 million versus $305.18 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change.
  • Revenue- Product: $354.19 million versus $337.39 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.2% change.
  • Disaggregation of Revenue- Professional services revenue: $28.03 million compared to the $29.10 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.1% year over year.
  • Disaggregation of Revenue- Subscription revenue: $624.42 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $608.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.4%.
  • Disaggregation of Revenue- Non-portable software revenue: $0.50 million versus $3.79 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
Shares of Nutanix have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

