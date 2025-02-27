Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Snowflake (SNOW) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended January 2025, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW - Free Report) reported revenue of $986.77 million, up 27.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.30, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $952.67 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17, the EPS surprise was +76.47%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Snowflake performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Remaining performance obligations: $6.90 billion versus $6.71 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Customers with trailing 12-month product revenue greater than $1 million: 580 versus 572 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Product revenue: $943.30 million compared to the $910.47 million average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Professional services and other revenue: $43.47 million versus $42.70 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.7% change.
  • Non-GAAP Product Gross Profit: $715.31 million compared to the $683.86 million average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Non-GAAP Professional Services and Other Revenue Gross Profit (Loss): $0.91 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.23 million.
  • GAAP Product gross profit: $670.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $642.35 million.
  • GAAP Professional Services and Other Revenue Gross Profit (Loss): -$16.51 million versus -$12.75 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Snowflake have returned -12.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

