Compared to Estimates, Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.33 billion, up 11.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.86, compared to $1.88 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25 billion, representing a surprise of +6.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +23.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.51.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Marriott Vacations Worldwide performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Cost reimbursements: $447 million versus $420.38 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.3% change.
  • Revenue- Rental: $183 million compared to the $150.97 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Management and exchange: $210 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $208.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%.
  • Revenue- Sales of vacation ownership products: $400 million versus $371.31 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.7% change.
  • Revenue- Financing: $87 million versus $86.07 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Marriott Vacations Worldwide here>>>

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

