CareDx (CDNA) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

CareDx (CDNA - Free Report) reported $86.58 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 32%. EPS of $0.18 for the same period compares to -$0.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $85.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07, the EPS surprise was +157.14%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CareDx performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Patient and digital solutions: $11.39 million versus $10.99 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.4% change.
  • Revenue- Testing services: $63.82 million compared to the $62.20 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Product: $11.37 million compared to the $10.83 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23% year over year.
Shares of CareDx have returned -8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

