Greif (GEF) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended January 2025, Greif (GEF - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.27 billion, up 5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.39, compared to $1.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.3 billion, representing a surprise of -2.60%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -45.83%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Greif performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Customized Polymer Solutions: $295.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $284.79 million.
  • Net sales- Integrated Solutions: $67.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $73.66 million.
  • Net sales- Sustainable Fiber Solutions: $561.40 million versus $572.23 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net sales- Durable Metal Solutions: $342.20 million versus $356.12 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross profit- Customized Polymer Solutions: $60.60 million versus $54.04 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross profit- Integrated Solutions: $18.40 million compared to the $22.28 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross profit- Sustainable Fiber Solutions: $103.40 million compared to the $106.58 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross profit- Durable Metal Solutions: $63.10 million versus $66.79 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Greif have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

