Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Green Brick Partners (GRBK - Free Report) reported revenue of $567.31 million, up 26% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.31, compared to $1.58 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.25% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $592.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.24, the EPS surprise was +3.12%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Green Brick Partners performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net new home orders: 878 compared to the 807 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • New homes delivered: 1,019 versus 1,028 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Backlog units: 668 versus 588 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Active selling communities at end of period: 106 versus 108 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Land and lots revenue: $10.46 million versus $3.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +463.2% change.
  • Revenues- Residential units revenue: $556.86 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $562.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.2%.
Shares of Green Brick Partners have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

