Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Catalyst (CPRX) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX - Free Report) reported revenue of $141.82 million, up 28.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.70, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.87% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $132.71 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52, the EPS surprise was +34.62%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Catalyst performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Product revenue,net- FIRDAPSE: $82.52 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $81.54 million.
  • Revenue- Product revenue,net- FYCOMPA: $38.22 million compared to the $32.83 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue- Product revenue,net- AGAMREE: $21.08 million versus $17.84 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Product revenue,net: $141.81 million versus $132.21 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30% change.
  • Revenue- License and other: $0.01 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -99.3%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Catalyst here>>>

Shares of Catalyst have returned -8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise