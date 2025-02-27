Back to top

Image: Bigstock

UMH (UMH) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, UMH Properties (UMH - Free Report) reported revenue of $61.87 million, up 8.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.24, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $61.6 million, representing a surprise of +0.44%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how UMH performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Income- Sales of Manufactured Homes: $8.61 million compared to the $8.11 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.3% year over year.
  • Income- Rental and Related Income: $53.26 million compared to the $53.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.2% year over year.
  • Net Income Per Share- Diluted: $0 compared to the $0.08 average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for UMH here>>>

Shares of UMH have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise