We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Gear Up for Nordstrom (JWN) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Nordstrom (JWN - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share, reflecting a decline of 6.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.29 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 2.9%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 9.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Nordstrom metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Credit card revenues, net' should arrive at $121.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.7%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Net sales' of $4.17 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -2.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total net sales- Nordstrom Rack' reaching $1.44 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.2% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Total net sales- Nordstrom' to come in at $2.73 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4.9% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of stores - Total (EOP)' will reach 381. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 359.
View all Key Company Metrics for Nordstrom here>>>
Shares of Nordstrom have experienced a change of +0.5% in the past month compared to the -2.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), JWN is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>