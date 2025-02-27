Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Fastly (FSLY) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Fastly (FSLY - Free Report) reported $140.58 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2%. EPS of -$0.03 for the same period compares to $0.01 a year ago.


Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise