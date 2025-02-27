Back to top

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN - Free Report) reported $687.31 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 85.2%. EPS of $0.14 for the same period compares to $0.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $703.43 million, representing a surprise of -2.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -58.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Six Flags Entertainment Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Attendance: 10.69 million compared to the 10.68 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net revenues- Admissions: $360.56 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $355.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +85.2%.
  • Net revenues- Accommodations, extra-charge products and other: $114.24 million compared to the $85.62 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +105.1% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Food, merchandise and games: $212.51 million versus $262.18 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +76.1% change.
Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

