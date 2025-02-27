Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Civeo (CVEO) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Civeo (CVEO - Free Report) reported $150.95 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.6%. EPS of -$0.88 for the same period compares to $0.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $166.15 million, representing a surprise of -9.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -158.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.34.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Civeo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- Australia: $109.99 million versus $116.66 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.1% change.
  • Geographic Revenues- Canada: $40.66 million compared to the $48.45 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -44.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Corporate, other and eliminations: $0.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.55 million.
Shares of Civeo have returned +14.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

