Koppers (KOP) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Koppers (KOP - Free Report) reported revenue of $477 million, down 7.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.77, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $497 million, representing a surprise of -4.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -15.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.91.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Koppers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Carbon Materials & Chemicals: $113.50 million compared to the $127.05 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Performance Chemicals: $147.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $160.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10%.
  • Net Sales- Railroad & Utility Products and Services: $215.60 million compared to the $226.90 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year.
Shares of Koppers have returned +5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

