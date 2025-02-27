Back to top

BeiGene (ONC) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, BeiGene, Ltd. (ONC - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.13 billion, up 77.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$1.43, compared to -$3.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion, representing a surprise of +3.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -62.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.88.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BeiGene performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Product revenue, net: $1.12 billion versus $1.08 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +77.3% change.
  • Product Revenue- BRUKINSA(Zanubrutinib): $828.03 million compared to the $764.99 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Product Revenue- Tislelizumab: $153.80 million compared to the $174.58 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Product Revenue- REVLIMID: $3.56 million versus $10.17 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Product Revenue- Other: $18.24 million compared to the $14.21 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Product Revenue- XGEVA: $62.52 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $69.93 million.
  • Product Revenue- POBEVCY: $13.11 million versus $14.35 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Product Revenue- BLINCYTO: $20.62 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $22.40 million.
  • Product Revenue- KYPROLIS: $18.15 million compared to the $19.37 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Collaboration revenue: $9.79 million versus $6.22 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +152.1% change.
Shares of BeiGene have returned +14.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

