Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, SITE CENTERS CORP. (SITC - Free Report) reported revenue of $32.87 million, down 73.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.16, compared to $3.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $42.65 million, representing a surprise of -22.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -30.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how SITE Centers Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income: $32.58 million versus $66.09 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -73.5% change.
  • Revenues- Rental income- Percentage and overage rent: $0.63 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.97 million.
  • Revenues- Other property revenues: $0.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.53 million.
  • Revenues- Rental income- Ancillary and other rental income: $0.52 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -74%.
  • Revenues- Rental income- Recoveries: $8.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.01 million.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.25 compared to the -$0.33 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of SITE Centers Corp. have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

