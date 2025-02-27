Back to top

Papa John's (PZZA) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Papa John's (PZZA - Free Report) reported revenue of $530.77 million, down 7.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.63, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $513 million, representing a surprise of +3.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +31.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Papa John's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of restaurants - Papa John's - Company-owned - Domestic: 539 versus 533 estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Comparable sales growth - System-wide North America restaurants: -8.9% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -3.6%.
  • Number of Restaurants - System-wide: 6,030 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 6,004.
  • Number of Restaurants - Franchised North America: 2,975 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2,967.
  • Number of Restaurants - Total North America: 3,514 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3,496.
  • Comparable sales growth - North America franchised restaurants: -4% compared to the -3.8% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Comparable sales growth - Domestic company-owned restaurants: -5.7% versus the six-analyst average estimate of -4.5%.
  • Revenues- North America franchise royalties and fees: $36.20 million versus $34.65 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.5% change.
  • Revenues- International revenues: $41.73 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $34.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.4%.
  • Revenues- Other revenues: $22.82 million compared to the $59.87 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -63.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- North America commissary revenues: $273.50 million compared to the $211.15 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20% year over year.
  • Revenues- Domestic Company-owned restaurant sales: $174.63 million compared to the $172.18 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.8% year over year.
Shares of Papa John's have returned +19% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

