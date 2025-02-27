Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Sotera Health (SHC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Sotera Health Company (SHC - Free Report) reported revenue of $290.2 million, down 6.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.21, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $291.56 million, representing a surprise of -0.46%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sotera Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- Sterigenics: $179.43 million versus $182.82 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change.
  • Net Revenues- Nelson Labs: $53.98 million versus $55.49 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.3% change.
  • Net Revenues- Nordion: $56.79 million compared to the $53.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.9% year over year.
  • Segment Income- Sterigenics: $99.59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $101.07 million.
  • Segment Income- Nelson Labs: $18.07 million compared to the $17.87 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment Income- Nordion: $35.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $33.55 million.
Shares of Sotera Health have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

