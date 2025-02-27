We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Celestica (CLS) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
Celestica (CLS - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, CLS broke through the 50-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.
The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.
CLS has rallied 11.1% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests CLS could be on the verge of another move higher.
The bullish case solidifies once investors consider CLS's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.
Investors may want to watch CLS for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.