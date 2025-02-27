Telefonica, S.A. ( TEF Quick Quote TEF - Free Report) reported a fourth-quarter 2024 net income of €425 million, which plummeted 41.8% year over year. Furthermore, basic earnings per share (EPS) were €0.06 compared with €0.12 in the year-ago quarter. Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar. Quarterly total revenues increased 5.4% year over year to €10,701 million, driven by strong business performance and positive commercial momentum in key markets. This growth was reflected across major segments, with residential revenues rising 6.5% and the business segment up 10%. For 2024, revenue increased 1.6% year over year, reaching €41,315 million, exceeding the initial target of around 1% growth. Results by Business Units Telefonica Espana: Quarterly revenues in Spain increased 1.3% year over year on a reported basis to €3,364 million, driven by an 8.9% increase in handset sales following successful Black Friday and Christmas campaigns, along with steady service revenue growth of 1%. The quarterly adjusted EBITDA grew 1% to €1,255 million, owing to higher revenues and cost-saving measures, including the staff reduction and network upgrades carried out in the first quarter. Telefonica Deutschland: Quarterly revenues fell 3.7% to €2,205 million due to sluggish trends across the mobile business amid growth in the fixed business. The quarterly adjusted EBITDA margin was 33.4%. Capital expenditure (CapEx) rose 8.2% to €343 million in the quarter. VirginMedia-O2 U.K.: Quarterly revenues inched down 0.1% to €3,263 million. The quarterly adjusted EBITDA margin was 36.6%. CapEx grew 23.2% to €661 million in the quarter. Telefonica Brasil: Quarterly revenues in Brazil decreased 7.4% to €2,350 million due to forex headwinds. The quarterly adjusted EBITDA declined 6.9% to €1,050 million. CapEx decreased 7.8% to €397 million in the quarter.
Telefonica currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Telefonica's Q4 Earnings Decline, Revenues Increase Y/Y
Telefonica, S.A. (TEF - Free Report) reported a fourth-quarter 2024 net income of €425 million, which plummeted 41.8% year over year. Furthermore, basic earnings per share (EPS) were €0.06 compared with €0.12 in the year-ago quarter.
Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Quarterly total revenues increased 5.4% year over year to €10,701 million, driven by strong business performance and positive commercial momentum in key markets. This growth was reflected across major segments, with residential revenues rising 6.5% and the business segment up 10%.
For 2024, revenue increased 1.6% year over year, reaching €41,315 million, exceeding the initial target of around 1% growth.
Results by Business Units
Telefonica Espana: Quarterly revenues in Spain increased 1.3% year over year on a reported basis to €3,364 million, driven by an 8.9% increase in handset sales following successful Black Friday and Christmas campaigns, along with steady service revenue growth of 1%. The quarterly adjusted EBITDA grew 1% to €1,255 million, owing to higher revenues and cost-saving measures, including the staff reduction and network upgrades carried out in the first quarter.
Telefonica Deutschland: Quarterly revenues fell 3.7% to €2,205 million due to sluggish trends across the mobile business amid growth in the fixed business. The quarterly adjusted EBITDA margin was 33.4%. Capital expenditure (CapEx) rose 8.2% to €343 million in the quarter.
VirginMedia-O2 U.K.: Quarterly revenues inched down 0.1% to €3,263 million. The quarterly adjusted EBITDA margin was 36.6%. CapEx grew 23.2% to €661 million in the quarter.
Telefonica Brasil: Quarterly revenues in Brazil decreased 7.4% to €2,350 million due to forex headwinds. The quarterly adjusted EBITDA declined 6.9% to €1,050 million. CapEx decreased 7.8% to €397 million in the quarter.
Telefonica Infra (Telxius): The unit expanded its FTTH coverage to 25 million premises. Telxius, Telefonica’s submarine cable unit, maintained high profitability with an EBITDA margin of 48%.
Telefonica Tech: Revenues increased 11.1% year over year to €612 million, fueled by strength in cybersecurity and IoT business, mainly in the Private Sector. Its strong sales momentum and the rapidly expanding open funnel, which continues to grow at a double-digit rate, are expected to have a positive impact throughout 2025.
Telefonica Hispam: Quarterly revenues in the Telefonica Hispam segment climbed 47.1% to €2,432 million, mainly due to a lower comparison base from the prior-year quarter, which was affected by the ARS depreciation. Other factors included the adoption of a new exchange rate in Venezuela and the one-time revenue recorded in the prior-year quarter from exclusivity deals with ONNet Chile and Colombia.
Other Detail
Quarterly adjusted EBITDA was €1,701 million, down 5.2% year over year. Operating loss was €511 million in the quarter under review compared with a loss of €382 million in the prior-year quarter.
Cash Flow & Liquidity
For the year that ended Dec 31, 2024, Telefonica generated €10,994 million of net cash from operating activities compared with €11,649 million a year ago. The free cash flow for the same period totaled €2,634 million, exceeding the target of more than 10% growth, with an impressive 14.1% increase from the previous year.
As of Dec 31, 2024, the company had €8,062 million in cash and cash equivalents, with €33,192 million of non-current financial liabilities.
2025 Financial Guidance
The company expects continued organic growth in revenues, EBITDA, and EBITDAaL – CapEx for 2025. Free cash flow is expected to remain at similar levels as 2024.
In addition, the company has confirmed a cash dividend of €0.30 per share for 2025, to be distributed in two installments—€0.15 per share in December 2025 and €0.15 per share in June 2026. The second tranche of the 2024 dividend will be paid in June 2025, ensuring continued returns for shareholders.
TEF’s Zacks Rank
Telefonica currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
