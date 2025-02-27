Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Sweetgreen (SG) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG - Free Report) reported revenue of $160.9 million, up 5.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.25, compared to -$0.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $162.25 million, representing a surprise of -0.83%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -19.05%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.21.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sweetgreen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same-store sales: 4% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 6.1%.
  • Ending restaurants: 246 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 246.
  • New Restaurant Openings: 10 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 10.
Shares of Sweetgreen have returned -31.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

