Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Embraer (ERJ) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Embraer (ERJ - Free Report) reported $2.31 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 17%. EPS of $0.94 for the same period compares to $0.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.19 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47, the EPS surprise was +100.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Embraer performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Commercial Aviation: $981 million compared to the $826.80 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Executive Aviation: $626 million versus $608.91 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change.
  • Revenue- Other: $30 million versus $42.86 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8% change.
  • Revenue- Services & Support: $441.10 million compared to the $444.08 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Defense & Security: $233.40 million compared to the $262.36 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.4% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Embraer here>>>

Shares of Embraer have returned +6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (ERJ) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise