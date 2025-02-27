See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Low Volatility ETF (VFMV) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 20.46% from its 52-week low price of $106.80/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
VFMV in Focus
The fund employs an active strategy, investing in securities that seek to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. The product charges 13 bps in annual fees (See: All Cap Blend ETFs).
Why the Move?
The low volatility corner of the broader market has been an area to watch lately, given rising uncertainty fueled by tariffs introduced by President Trump which increase the likelihood of a trade war and concerns over an economic slowdown. Recent unfavorable inflation data and expectations of reciprocal tariffs to further put upward pressure on price levels, make this fund a good bet. Low-volatility ETFs have the potential to outpace the broader market in bearish conditions or an uncertain environment, providing significant protection to the portfolio.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, VFMV might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 16.31 (as per Barchart.com), which gives cues of a further rally.