We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Democratizing Private Assets: Trailblazing ETF Launches
Private asset investing is no longer limited to the ultra-wealthy. ETFs are opening the world of private assets to retail investors.
The SPDR SSGA Apollo IG Public & Private Credit ETF (PRIV), which began trading today, is the first of its kind to own private credit directly. It brings one of the fastest-growing asset classes into investors’ favorite wrapper.
The actively managed fund primarily invests in investment-grade debt securities, both public and private. It can also allocate up to 20% to high-yield securities, with private credit generally comprising 10–35% of the portfolio.
According to State Street, PRIV enables investors to achieve high-quality income and improved risk-adjusted returns compared to traditional fixed-income strategies. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.70%.
The Private Assets Market
Private assets—debt and equity investments in privately owned companies—have experienced rapid growth in recent years. Institutional investors and ultra-high-net-worth individuals have increasingly sought out their potentially higher returns.
According to BlackRock, private markets could grow from $13 trillion to more than $20 trillion by 2030. However, these assets are generally illiquid and difficult to value, making them traditionally unsuitable for an ETF wrapper that offers intraday liquidity and pricing.
The SEC places a 15% limit on open-ended funds holding illiquid investments. An investment is classified as illiquid if it cannot be sold within seven days without significantly impacting its market value.
What’s Unique About This ETF?
Apollo Global is a leading alternative asset manager with approximately $750 billion in assets under management. State Street Global Advisors, with about $4.4 trillion in assets under management, is a pioneer in the ETF industry, having created the first U.S. ETF—and the world’s most traded ETF—the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY - Free Report) .
This new ETF follows a novel approach: Apollo will act as a liquidity provider for private credit instruments. Apollo will sell these instruments to the fund and commit to repurchasing them at State Street’s request.
Will BlackRock Be Next to Launch Private Asset ETFs?
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is making a major push into private markets, investing nearly $28 billion to acquire private-equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners, private-assets data provider Preqin, and private credit manager HPS Investment Partners.
CEO Larry Fink aims to bring retail investors access to private markets through ETFs.
SpaceX in ETFs?
The Entrepreneur Private-Public Crossover ETF (XOVR - Free Report) is the first ETF to hold a private company. It has seen a surge in inflows recently after adding SpaceX through a special-purpose vehicle (SPV).
Read: Invest in SpaceX? What You Need to Know
However, SPVs may charge fees as high as 25% of any gains, and it remains unclear how these fees will impact the value of its SpaceX position.
Additionally, there is little transparency on how the ETF will determine a “fair value” for its SpaceX holdings, as required by the SEC.
Nonetheless, the flood of new money into the ETF underscores investors’ appetite for this emerging asset class.