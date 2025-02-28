We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
High Tide Inc. (HITI) Stock Moves -1.2%: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, High Tide Inc. (HITI - Free Report) reached $2.48, with a -1.2% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.59% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.78%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 15.2% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 1.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.23% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of High Tide Inc. in its upcoming release. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $95.97 million, indicating a 1.28% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.04 per share and a revenue of $413.24 million, signifying shifts of 0% and +8.39%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for High Tide Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 400% lower. High Tide Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 129, putting it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.