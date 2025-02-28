We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Why the Market Dipped But Kinder Morgan (KMI) Gained Today
The latest trading session saw Kinder Morgan (KMI - Free Report) ending at $26.21, denoting a +0.15% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.78%.
Shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company have depreciated by 4.14% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.28% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 2.23%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Kinder Morgan in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.32, down 5.88% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.99 billion, indicating a 3.89% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $15.94 billion, which would represent changes of +8.7% and +5.58%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.08% lower. Right now, Kinder Morgan possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Kinder Morgan is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.9. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.08.
It is also worth noting that KMI currently has a PEG ratio of 3.03. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry stood at 2.68 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, positioning it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.