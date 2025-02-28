Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Dell Technologies (DELL) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended January 2025, Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) reported revenue of $23.93 billion, up 7.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.68, compared to $2.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $24.66 billion, representing a surprise of -2.95%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.93%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.53.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dell Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group: $11.88 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $12.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%.
  • Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group: $11.35 billion versus $11.71 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.7% change.
  • Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Consumer: $1.89 billion versus $1.93 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.4% change.
  • Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group- Storage: $4.72 billion compared to the $4.50 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.4% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Client Solutions Group- Commercial: $10 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.
  • Net Revenue- Infrastructure Solutions Group- Servers and networking: $6.63 billion versus $7.21 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +36.6% change.
  • Operating Income- Client Solutions Group: $631 million versus $712.38 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Infrastructure Solutions Group: $2.05 billion compared to the $1.73 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Dell Technologies have returned +12.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

