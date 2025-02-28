Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Redfin (RDFN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Redfin (RDFN - Free Report) reported revenue of $244.28 million, up 12% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.29, compared to -$0.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $241.47 million, representing a surprise of +1.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -20.83%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.24.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Redfin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Real estate services transactions - Total: 14.36 million versus 13.76 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average number of lead agents: 1,927 versus 1,742 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Real estate services transactions - Partner: 2.92 million compared to the 2.92 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Real estate services revenue per transaction - Aggregate: $10.37 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.66 million.
  • Monthly average visitors: 42.68 million compared to the 43.87 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Real estate services revenue per transaction - Partner: $3.03 million versus $3.03 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Real estate services transactions - Brokerage: 11.44 million versus 10.84 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Real estate services revenue per transaction - Brokerage: $12.25 million versus $12.80 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Real estate services: $148.98 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $147.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.1%.
  • Revenue- Rentals: $51.63 million versus $51.15 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change.
  • Revenue- Mortgage: $30.21 million compared to the $29.82 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15% year over year.
  • Gross profit- Real estate services: $32.67 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $42.50 million.
Shares of Redfin have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

