Compared to Estimates, Pacira (PCRX) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Pacira (PCRX - Free Report) reported revenue of $187.25 million, up 3.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.91, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $187.31 million, representing a surprise of -0.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.81%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.86.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pacira performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Net product sales- iovera: $6.45 million versus $6.36 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change.
  • Revenue- Net product sales- EXPAREL: $147.68 million versus $145.33 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change.
  • Revenue- Total net product sales: $187.25 million compared to the $183.38 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Net product sales- ZILRETTA: $33.12 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $30.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.4%.
Shares of Pacira have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

