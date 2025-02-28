Back to top

TransMedics (TMDX) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, TransMedics (TMDX - Free Report) reported revenue of $121.62 million, up 49.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.19, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $110.38 million, representing a surprise of +10.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how TransMedics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- All other countries: $3.89 million versus $3 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.7% change.
  • Geographic Revenues- United States: $116.65 million compared to the $108.16 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +55.1% year over year.
  • Net revenue by OCS product- OCS Lung net revenue: $3.42 million compared to the $3.83 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.
  • Net revenue by OCS product- OCS Liver net revenue: $88.98 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $76.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +64.3%.
  • Net revenue by OCS product- OCS Heart net revenue: $28.14 million versus $28.81 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +35.2% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for TransMedics here>>>

Shares of TransMedics have returned +12.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

