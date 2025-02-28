Back to top

Amphastar (AMPH) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH - Free Report) reported $186.52 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.7%. EPS of $0.92 for the same period compares to $0.88 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $188.55 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.96, the EPS surprise was -4.17%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Amphastar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenues- Primatene MIST: $28.94 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $29.02 million.
  • Net revenues- Epinephrine: $18.70 million compared to the $18.93 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net revenues- Lidocaine: $14.40 million compared to the $14.92 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net revenues- Naloxone: $3.60 million versus $3.72 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net revenues- Glucagon: $25.62 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $25.99 million.
  • Net revenues- Enoxaparin: $3.73 million versus $6.07 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net revenues- Phytonadione: $11.17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.55 million.
Shares of Amphastar have returned -14.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

