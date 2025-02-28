Back to top

Perrigo (PRGO) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Perrigo (PRGO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.14 billion, down 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.93, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.2 billion, representing a surprise of -4.77%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.92.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Perrigo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA): $744.10 million compared to the $766.89 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI): $394.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $422.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.5%.
  • Net Sales- CSCA- Oral care: $70.60 million versus $72.34 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.4% change.
  • Net Sales- CSCA- Nutrition: $145.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $147.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14%.
  • Net Sales- CSCA- Healthy Lifestyle: $85.50 million versus $92.30 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.7% change.
  • Net Sales- CSCA- Upper Respiratory: $130.30 million compared to the $133.24 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.9% year over year.
  • Gross Profit- Consumer Self-Care International- Adjusted (CSCI): $194.40 million compared to the $220.42 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Gross Profit- Consumer Self-Care Americas- Adjusted (CSCA): $229.10 million versus $256.58 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Perrigo have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

