Back to top

Image: Bigstock

MasTec (MTZ) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

MasTec (MTZ - Free Report) reported $3.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.8%. EPS of $1.44 for the same period compares to $0.66 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.32 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.28, the EPS surprise was +12.50%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how MasTec performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Communications: $975.30 million versus $917.24 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.4% change.
  • Revenue- Eliminations: -$21.60 million versus -$5 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +191.9% change.
  • Revenue- Clean Energy and Infrastructure: $1.26 billion versus $1.26 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.8% change.
  • Revenue- Power Delivery: $762.10 million compared to the $726.90 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.8% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Communications: $96.50 million versus $92.63 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Other: $9 million versus $7 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Clean Energy and Infrastructure: $104.30 million versus $81.14 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Power Delivery: $54.40 million versus $58.76 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for MasTec here>>>

Shares of MasTec have returned -5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise