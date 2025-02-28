Back to top

HCI Group (HCI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, HCI Group (HCI - Free Report) reported revenue of $161.88 million, down 0.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.31, compared to $3.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $163.88 million, representing a surprise of -1.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +111.27%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$2.75.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how HCI Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net investment income: $14.49 million compared to the $14.26 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.1% year over year.
  • Policy fee income: $1.30 million versus $1.30 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.7% change.
  • Net premiums earned: $146.35 million compared to the $154.57 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year.
  • Other: $0.59 million versus $0.52 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +144.2% change.
Shares of HCI Group have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

