Company News for Feb 28, 2025

  • Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. ((STWD - Free Report) ) rose 0.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.46 per share.
  • The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s ((TD - Free Report) ) shares rose 0.1% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.39 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 per share. 
  • Shares of Evergy, Inc. ((EVRG - Free Report) ) declined 0.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.35 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36 per share.
  • Papa John's International, Inc.’s ((PZZA - Free Report) ) shares gained 1.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.48 per share. 

